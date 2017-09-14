Ex-Peterborough Conservative candidate ‘attacked uncle with bar’ court hears

A man needed 15 stitches after being assaulted by his nephew with a metal pole, a jury has heard.

Zafar Hussain (40) told Peterborough Crown Court he needed the treatment after being attacked by Shanawaz Lal - a former Conservative Peterborough City Council election candidate and husband of current city councillor Yasmin Maqbool - in June last year.

Lal (35) of Francis Gardens, Peterborough, has pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The incident is said to have happened at about 5pm outside Mr Hussain’s house on June 29 last year, and the six men and six women on the jury were shown CCTV footage of the brawl in the middle of the street.

Mr Hussain said he remembered the incident as it happened ‘on a bad day.’

He said: “Shanawaz called and said he wanted to see me.

“I said I did not want to see you. He said he was coming round, and he arrived 20 minutes later.”

Mr Hussain initially refused to tell the court what Lal wanted to talk to him about - but after being asked by Charles Kellett, defending, he admitted it was surrounding ‘marital problems’ he (Mr Hussain) had been having.

Mr Hussain said Lal turned up outside his home in a black Range Rover with a friend in the passenger seat - Mr Hussain refused to name the passenger to police, and again initially refused to name him while he was giving evidence on the first day of the trial, before telling the jury it was a man he knew as ‘Monty.’

He said Lal had told him to get into the car - a request he did not follow, because he did not want to talk to him.

Mr Hussain said he spoke to Lal for 15 to 20 minutes, although said it was not a ‘pleasant’ conversation.

He said Lal then drove a short distance, before getting out and attacking him with the bar.

Mr Hussain’s wife then separated the pair, and took Mr Hussain back into the house - but not before he threw his Hungry Harry compost bin in the direction of the Range Rover. The police were then called.

Mr Hussain needed stitches to wounds on his hand and leg, and also suffered bruises to his arm.

The court was told in October Mr Hussain had signed a ‘withdrawal statement,’ saying he did not want to press ahead with the prosecution after Lal had apologised to him and his family for his actions. Mr Hussain also said he did not want to deal with the stress of a court case.

Lal denies all the charges against him. The trial continues.