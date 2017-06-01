Essex Police seek public’s help across the country to find man wanted on recall to prison

Essex Police are appealing for information to help find a man wanted on recall to prison and for failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements.

Levi Paige (52) was released from prison on March 14 and was taken to an approved premise in Essex.

He was last seen on March 16 when he was authorised to go to Southend Police Station and collect some property. He has not been seen since and significant enquiries to find him have been unsuccessful.

Paige, who also goes by the name of Michael Clough, is described as white, 5’7’’ in height with a slim build and brown hair. He has a Yorkshire accent and tattoos on his neck and arms.

He was last seen on March 16 and is known to frequent the Southend area where he has been known to sleep in tents. However, Paige is also believed to have travelled across the country in the past.

Anyone who has seen Paige or has information on where he might be should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident number 828 of April 3 2017