English Defence League plans third demonstration in Peterborough city centre

Controversial anti-Muslim group the English Defence League are planning to carry out another demonstration in Peterborough.

The group have held two large rallies in the city in the past, and have said they are planning to come to Peterborough on Saturday, October 21 - although the times are not confirmed.

Details of the demonstration have not been revealed, but the English Defence League (EDL) have said they will be holding four demonstrations in cities across the country. They described some of the events as ‘national’ while others, including the Peterborough rally, were described as ‘regional.’

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said they were aware of the proposals.

The spokesman said: “We are aware of the possibility of a demonstration in Peterborough in October and are monitoring the situation.”

The group has held two large rallies in the city in the past. The first one was held in 2010, when around 1,200 EDL supporters marched from London Road to Bridge Street.

There was a counter protest with more than 200 people attending. Around 1,000 police officers were working in the city in an operation that cost £750,000 - with only a small number of arrests.

The second demonstration was held in 2014, when more than 300 members of the EDL came to the city. The march again took demonstrators from London Road to Lower Bridge Street. There was a counter protest with around 100 people taking part. More than 600 police officers were in the city to keep the peace, and again there was a small number of arrests.

Abdul Choudhuri, chairman of the Faizan e Madinah Mosque in Gladstone Street, said the EDL ‘were not welcome’ in Peterborough, due to their plans to cause ‘division’ in the city.

He said: “I am sure our police will deal with such group in very appropriate way and we should not get involved.”

The EDL did not reply to the Peterborough Telegraph’s questions over the planned demonstration.