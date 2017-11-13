Emergency services called after cyclist has liquid thrown at him by person in a car

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called after a cyclist had liquid thrown at him by a person in a car.

There were reports on social media that the liquid was acid, but police have confirmed that it was water.

A police spokesman said: “A 40-year-old man was cycling along a cyclepath in London Road when car pulled over and someone threw water into his face.

“This was about 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday, November 12) near the Territorial Army barracks.”

The cyclist was not injured and the incident has been recorded as common assault.