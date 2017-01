Emergency services are at the scene of an incident near Peterborough city centre.

Police were called to Holdich Street at about 11.10am today (Thursday) after reports of concerns for a man.

Medical emergency at Holhich Street, West Ward EMN-171201-161752009

At 1.15pm officers called for medical back up, and the East of England Ambulance Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance are currently on scene.

More as we have it...