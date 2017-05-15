Elderly woman escapes clutches of knife-wielding burglar during break-in at Peterborough home

An elderly woman escaped the clutches of a knife-wielding burglar who held a weapon to her throat during a break-in.

The woman managed to escape from the burglar’s hold and scratch him before fleeing her Walton home and calling for help.

The break-in was on Tuesday, May 2 with a suspect now charged and set to appear in court.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Justin Howard said: “The suspect entered the property in the area of Walton and held a knife to the elderly victim’s throat in the hallway next to her front door.

“Showing unbelievable courage the victim managed to break free from the suspect and scratched him across his face in the process. The victim ran out of her house and shouted for help.

“The suspect fled the scene and PC Andrew Watson from the Impact team attended to help the victim in what was a very scary ordeal.

“A scenes of crime officer attended the scene and was able to obtain forensic evidence which resulted in a suspect being linked to the offence.

“The suspect has since been arrested in what has been an excellent investigation by DC Leigh Mann and DC Sarah Phillips from the Priority Crime team at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”