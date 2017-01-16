Elderly woman ‘bravely’ fought off robbers in Peterborough street

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attempted robbery of an elderly woman in Peterborough at the weekend.

A woman, in her 70s, was walking along Eastfield Road close to the junction of Newark Avenue at about 11.15am on Saturday, January 14, when she was approached by two men on bicycles who attempted to snatch her handbag.

The victim refused to let go and the men pulled her to the floor, dragging her briefly before making off towards Eastern Avenue empty handed.

Detective Constable Sarah Phillips said: “The victim very bravely held on to her handbag throughout this ordeal and has been left quite shaken. I would like to hear from anyone, pedestrian or passing motorist, who was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident occur or the two offenders on their bikes before or after the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.