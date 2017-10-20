EDL’s Peterborough protest to start later on Saturday afternoon

The EDL protest in Peterborough tomorrow (Saturday) is now expected to start at 2.30pmm rather than 1pm as previously reported.

The demonstration will start outside Peterborough United’s ABAX stadium, with protesers marching to the Peterborough Magistrates’ Court. The demonstration is scheduled to finish at 4pm.

A static counter protest by the Peterborough Trades Union Council (PTUC) will take place from about 12.30pm in a section of the Key Theatre car park. Other areas of the car park will remain open to the public.

Temporary road closures may be implemented in London Road and on Town Bridge while the protests take place.