Early morning arson attack on house in Peterborough

Arsonists set fire to a house in Peterborough in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday August 30.

At 1.50am one crew from Stanground and one crew from the Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade were called to the fire on Dogsthorpe Road in Peterborough.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a house, which was empty at the time.

Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 4am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

A police spokesperson confirmed that forensic officers had attended the scene and investigations were ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.