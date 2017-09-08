E-fit released of man wanted by police in connection with multiple scam incidents

This e-fit has been released by police who are issuing a warning and appeal for information after a number of fraud incidents.
The scam involves a man who has attempted to talk residents into giving him cash so he can take delivery of a sofa.
In one case a resident has parted with £40.
Eight incidents have been recorded over the last week, seven in Crowland and one in Spalding.
In each case, a man has called at the address with a story about needing to borrow cash in order to pay for a sofa that has just been delivered.
Police are working to identify the man concerned and have worked with a victim to come up with an e-fit.
Officers are urging anyone with information to call them on 101 and quote incident 294 of 31 August.
