E-fit released after racially aggravated assault on young mother in Peterborough

An e-fit has been released of a man who racially assaulted a woman while she was walking with her two-year-old daughter in Peterborough.

The woman, in her 20s, was walking with her young daughter in James Avenue, Fengate, Peterborough at about 10.15pm on June 7 when she was approached from behind by a man.

The man pushed her over, pulled her hijab from her head and threw it to the ground before running off. No words were exchanged.

The man is described as tall, white, medium build, wearing a dark top with the hood up.

Detective Inspector Rob Hall said: “This was an unnecessary racially aggravated assault which left the victim fearing for the safety of her child as well as her own.

“Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare but please be assured that they won’t be tolerated in Cambridgeshire.

“We would like to use this e-fit to re-appeal to members of the public, who may have been in James Avenue around the time of the incident, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number CF0318240617.