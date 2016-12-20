E-fit of man wanted in connection with serious assault on woman in Peterborough released by police

An e-fit of a man wanted in connection with an assault on a young woman in Peterborough has been released by police.

At about 5.45pm on Thursday (December 15) a woman in her 20s was walking along Keeton Road when she noticed she was being followed by a man.

The woman continued onto Thistlemoor Road and then Belham Road. The man, who was holding a bladed object, shouted and grabbed her. The victim struggled and managed to get away, but received a cut to her arm as a result of the incident.

In addition to the efit, the man is described as being roughly 6’1”, aged in his 40s, clean shaven, wearing a black jacket and jeans.

Detective Sergeant Nikki Hall said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and it is vital that we apprehend the offender as soon as possible.

“I’d urge anyone who recognises the man in the efit or who has information about the incident to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a group of young people who were seen in the area and may have witnessed the attack.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/