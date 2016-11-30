Drug dealers jailed after being caught in Cambridgeshire services

Two men have been jailed for a total of 11 years after being convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Marcus Delamare, 45, and Robert Price, 48, were arrested following a police investigation that began in the summer of 2014.

Delamare, who was jailed for nine years, was found to be arranging for class A drugs to be shipped into Cambridgeshire while others were acting as couriers.

One of these was Price who police observed taking part in drugs exchanges.

Peterborough Crown Court heard officers stopped and searched a Citroen car in a planned operation at the Shell filling station at the A14 Cambridge Services on November 5, 2014.

Officers recovered 249g of cocaine (68% purity) with an estimated value of up to £20,000 from the pocket of a jacket on a rear seat.

Price, of Coneygear Court, Huntingdon, was in the car and tried to claim the substance was steroids.

However, he was arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a class A drug in December last year. Price was given credit for his guilty plea and jailed for two years.

Delamare, of Burton Way, Spaldwick, denied the same charge but was found guilty by a majority verdict of 10 to 2 at Peterborough Crown Court on August 8.

Detective Inspector Billy Bremner said: “This was part of an organised crime group sourcing class A drugs from outside the county and distributing them within Cambridge city.

“The case presented a number of challenges, however, it was clear that Delamare was responsible for organising the movement of drugs and sought to keep couriers, including Price, at a distance.

“Delamare had been committing this type of crime over a number of years and had evaded capture. Today’s result demonstrates that through tenacity and solid investigative work individuals will be brought to justice and punished.”