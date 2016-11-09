Drug dealer who tried to hide stash in his pants jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

A man who was spotted dealing drugs and attempted to conceal the stash in his pants has been jailed for three years.

Robert Fitzjohn, 37, was seen by plain clothed officers talking to a man in a vehicle and acting suspiciously in Elwyn Road in March on October 10.

A search revealed a quantity of drugs worth an estimated £1000 in the vehicle and concealed in Fitzjohn’s underpants. He was also in possession of more than £400 in cash.

Officers later conducted a search of his home and discovered large quantities of cash.

Fitzjohn, of Deerfield Road in March, today (Wednesday November 9) pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply at Peterborough Crown Court.

He was sentenced to three years in prison. More than £7,000 in cash was also confiscated from Fitzjohn as a result of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Detective Constable Chris Smith said: “We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to drugs and our priority is to remove dealers. I hope this sends a clear message to those who think this kind of behaviour is acceptable.”