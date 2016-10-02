Driver was three times over limit

A driver caught more than three times over the limit has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Linas Svietojus (21) of Westfield Road, Peterborough was stopped on Vineyard Road on September 11. He gave a reading of 119mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the limit is 35mg.

He admitted drink driving and driving without insurance at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday. He was given an eight week sentence, suspended for a year, banned from driving for 28 months,fined £400 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £115 surcharge.