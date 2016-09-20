Driver fled after head on crash in Wisbech

A driver who caused a head-on crash on a Fen road before fleeing the scene has been ordered to carry out community service.

Ramunas Lape (32) of York Terrace, Wisbech, was speeding on Nene Parade in Wisbech when he lost control of his car and collided with a Toyota Yaris being driven the other way.

Lape then got out of his car, jumped into a following vehicle and got away from the scene, leaving the driver of the Yaris with a broken sternum and broken ribs.

Today he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to gailing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident, and driving without due care and attention.

He was banned from driving for six months, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, take part in a rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days, and ordered to pay a surcharge of £60 and costs of £85.

The court was told Lape was in the car with his partner at the time, and the pair were arguing - and Lape was speeding as a result.

Lape’s phone fell into the footwell of the of the vehicle, and he lost control as he tried to retrieve it, and drifted into the wrong lane.

Addressing the court through an interpreter, Lape said: “I’m sorry. It won’t happen again.”

But magistrate Christine Shaw said the case was so serious, Lape would have to be sentenced to the 12 month community order.