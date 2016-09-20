Driver avoids ban for collision with cyclist in Peterborough

A driver who crashed into a cyclist leaving the rider with a dislocated pelvis has avoided a driving ban.

Loida Evans (57) of Woodhurst Road, Stanground, caused the crash on Fletton Avenue on January 8 this year.

She appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday) where she was sentenced after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Kelly Shimmen, prosecuting, told the court the crash happened at about 6.05pm on January 8.

She said: “The defendant was driving a Hyundai, and was approaching a roundabout. The cyclist was going straight on, and there was a collision.”

The court heard Evans was ‘devastated’ by what had happened.

Magistrate Christine Shaw was told Evans had no points on her licence, and since the crash she had reduced the amount of time she spends behind the wheel.

Evans was given a £181 fine and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £20. She also had six points put on her licence.