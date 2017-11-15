Driver arrested after crashing car following pursuit through Peterborough and failing to flee on foot

A driver is in custody today after failing to stop for police in Peterborough and attempting to flee on foot following a pursuit.

The vehicle failed to stop for officers in Medeswell, Orton Malborne last night, Tuesday November 14.

It was pursed onto the A1139 Fletton Parkway.

The driver then crashed the car and attempted to flee on foot before getting arrested in Salters Gate.

A 26-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where he remains today Wednesday November 15.

The officer who made the arrest was obviously proud of the stop, tweeting: "27-year-old driver not happy he was caught by 44-year-old officer