Dozens of Peterborough youngsters caught without TV licence

More than 140 youngsters in Peterborough faced a big fine after they were caught watching TV without a licence last year.

TV Licensing revealed 149 18-24 year-olds in the city were caught watching live TV or BBC iPlayer without a licence - and therefore facing prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000.

With 78 per cent of undergraduates aged 24 and under, TV Licensing is reminding new students they need to get a licence.

Mark Whitehouse, spokesperson for TV Licensing in East Anglia, said: “With many students owning at least one device capable of showing live TV or watching BBC iPlayer - such as a laptop, smartphone or tablet computer – it’s important they know the law around being correctly licensed. If you’re watching live TV on any device, including mobiles and tablets, or watch catch up programmes on BBC iPlayer, you need a TV Licence.

“Students and young adults need to be aware of their legal responsibilities. Anyone caught watching TV without a TV Licence can face prosecution and a fine of up to a £1,000.

“If students are concerned about paying for a TV Licence, they should get in touch. We know some people struggle to pay, and there are many payment options available, from paying in one go to spreading the cost over the year. Students can check if they need a licence on our website – www.tvlicensing.co.uk/studentinfo – or by calling 0300 790 6113.”

If students live in halls of residence and watch live TV or BBC iPlayer programmes in their room, they will need their own TV Licence. Students in shared houses will also require their own licence if they use a TV or device in their room and have a separate tenancy agreement. Shared houses with joint tenancy agreements require only a single licence for the home.