Dozens lose money due to card skimming fraud at Peterborough ATMs

An ATM fraud has hit dozens of accounts in Peterborough with card skimming devices used to fund purchases abroad.

The Norwich & Peterborough Building Society (N&P) said card skimming devices had been used at ATMs in the city, and the building society is now carrying out an investigation with help from police.

N&P believes less than 100 of its customers have been affected, but it said residents who hold accounts elsewhere could also lost out.

One N&P customer who had money taken from their account, but did not wish to be named, said: “I was eating at Frankie and Benny’s when my card was declined. I phoned Norwich & Peterborough and they said somebody in Indonesia had made three purchases of £100 so they stopped my card from running.

“They said they have had 90 similar incidents in Peterborough and are checking ATMs here for card skimming devices.

“They have already reimbursed me the money I lost.”

Card skimming sees a device installed at an ATM to copy card details before fraudulent copies are then made.

A spokesperson for Norwich & Peterborough Building Society said: “A small number of N&P customers have been affected by card skimming devices on ATM machines in the Peterborough area. An investigation is continuing into the incident but we can confirm the affected ATM machines are not owned by N&P.

“We are proactively contacting customers who may have had their card details compromised to advise that their cards have been stopped to protect their accounts and a replacement card and PIN have been ordered. No customers will be left out of pocket as a result of any fraudulent activity.

“We take the security of our customers’ details and money very seriously. Should customers notice anything suspicious on their accounts, or any unauthorised transactions, we encourage them to contact us on 0345 300 2511 at their earliest opportunity, or visit their local branch.”

Work is currently ongoing to locate the affected ATMs.