Donation helps victims of rape and sex abuse

Victims and survivors of sexual abuse will be able to get quicker help and support thanks to the donation of new counselling pods.

The Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group, which is now based at Thorpe Hall hospice, had the donation of the pods from Princebuild to help support victims of sexual violence.

Peterborough Rape Crisis at Thorpe Hall. sponsor Jessica Haighton from Princebuild , Jacqui Latten-Quinn, vice chair of the board of trustees, Liz Cox, volunteer and Hayley Crosson, assistant service manager outside the hall. EMN-170802-082813009

The pods allow counsellors to speak to victims in a safe, relaxing environment.

There is currently a year long waiting list to get support in the city, and the new pods double the number already available, with the charity having recently moved from Rivergate in the city centre.

Hayley Crossen, assistant services manager said: “The pods created by Princebuild have enabled us to provide survivors with a safe and confidential space to receive the vital support they need.

“Our amazing team of volunteers are there to walk alongside survivors on their journey from cope to recover and having the appropriate space to provide this support is essential.”

Liz Cox, deputy chair of the board added: “We are delighted to be the new residents at Thorpe Hall and are very grateful to Princebuild for building us our new counselling pods. The pods mean we’ve doubled our available rooms, meaning we can help twice the number of survivors at a time. As our waiting list is currently a year long, this is really invaluable to us, and the women and girls in Peterborough who need help to rebuild their lives”

Mark Asplin, director of Princebuild Limited added: “Princebuild have been delighted to help PRCCG with this project.

“When we found out that the charity needed help to relocate to Thorpe Hall we wanted to do everything we could to help them get their new facility set up.”