Dogs and vehicle seized in hare coursing crackdown in Peterborough

Two dogs have been seized and a man reported during hare coursing patrols in the Peterborough area at the weekend.

Members of the Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) were patrolling in the Peterborough area on Sunday (October 16) when they found three men with Lurcher dogs on land in the area.

The men, from Kent, were issued with Section 35 dispersal notices to prevent any coursing offences.

That same day officers in Six Mile Bottom noticed a vehicle entering private land and attempted to speak to the occupants but they fled on foot.

Officers searched the area, with the help of local keepers, and traced one of the men. His dog and another dog were found and their vehicle was seized.

The man, aged 54 and from Kent, has been reported for summons to court for hare coursing/poaching offences under Section 30 of the Game Act.

The dogs were also seized and will be housed pending court proceedings when they will be re-homed or reunited with their owners.

Sgt Richard Jackson said: “Our message is simple – don’t come coursing in Cambridgeshire. Driving hare coursing out of the county is a priority for the Rural Crime Action Team and we will use all of the powers available to us to prevent it.”