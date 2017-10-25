Dog walkers warned after spate of thefts at Peterborough beauty spot

Dog walkers visiting a city beauty spot are being urged to take precautions following a spate of thefts from cars.

There have been 11 car break-ins at Station Road in Ailsworth since the start of the year, with the latest occurring yesterday (Tuesday).

In the thefts, bags and tools have been stolen.

Yesterday the victim had left his silver Audi A3 parked up in Station Road yesterday morning at about 9.45am to go fishing. On his return at about 1pm he saw both front windows (driver and passenger, not windscreen) has been smashed. Items stolen include electric power tools, Rayban sunglasses and £70 in cash.

Other incidents at the same location include;

1: January 14, between 1.30pm and 2.30pm. Black Hyundai driver’s window broken, car entered and handbag stolen.

2: January 14, between 12pm and 3pm. Vauxhall van driver’s side window smashed, electric power tools taken.

3: June 12, between 9am and 9.40am. Red Mazda passenger side window smashed and items stolen including binoculars, notebook and a money box.

4: June 12, between 8.30am and 10am. Grey Nissan Micra rear window smashed and bag containing food taken from rear seat.

5: July 3, between 5pm and 5.35pm. Black Fiat Punto driver’s window smashed and handbag stolen.

6: July 31, between 10.15am and 10.40am. Grey Fiat Punto driver’s window smashed and items stolen including a laptop, a holdall of clothing, wallet and a watch.

7: July 31, between 9.30am and 10.15am. Silver Renault Clio rear driver’s side window smashed and handbag stolen from the boot.

8: July 31, between 10.30am and 11am. Black Mini Cooper has been entered (no signs of forced entry although owner believes it was locked). Mulberry handbag, laptop and suitcase stolen.

9: August 29, between 11.30am and 3pm. Black Vauxhall Zafira driver’s window smashed and a wallet and purse taken from the glovebox.

10: September 3, between 7am and 6.30pm. Vauxhall van driver’s window smashed and tools stolen.

Other thefts have also been reported in rural locations.

Yesterday morning a red Audi A4 was broken into in Main Road, Etton, between 10.25am and 10.50am. The driver had parked up to take her dog for a walk, during which time her car was broken into and her handbag was stolen.

On October 19, between 1pm and 2pm, a gold Vauxhall Zafira was parked up in Maxey Road, Maxey, while the driver took her dogs for a walk. On her return she noticed the car had been broken into and a rucksack containing an inhaler, first aid kit, dog ball and waterproofs stolen.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “Members of the public are being urged to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to police. We would also like to take this opportunity to offer some advice around personal belongings; we advise that any valuables are not left inside vehicles, whether they are kept out of sight or not. If you are out walking your dog we suggest carrying a rucksack or any other type of bag which is easy to carry and take any personal items with you.” Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.