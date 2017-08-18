Directors and staff deny aggressive sales

Directors and sales staff at a Peterborough firm will stand trial accused of aggressive and pressurised selling to vulnerable customers.

Employees from Life Comfort Products, which is based in Werrington, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday), where they pleaded not guilty to a number of charges relating to trading practices between 2015 and 2017. The court was told there were a number of alleged victims, many of whom are elderly.

In total 13 people are charged, with 11 appearing in the court. They included directors Geoffrey Turner (64) and Jacqueline Turner (50), both of Hall Lane, Werrington.

Also appearing was Tim Clark (42) of High Road, Wisbech, Michael Dodd (51) of Park Land, Sandbach, Cheshire, Brendan Donahoe (59) of Clogging Close, Newark, Nottinghamshire, Michael Driscoll (56) of Grayburn Lane, Beverley, Yorkshire, Joel Henry (54) of Furnis Close, Woodford Halse, Daventry, Mohammed Hure (54) of Bradgers Hill Road, Luton, James Puttrell (26) of Westminster Gardens, Eye, Peterborough, Sally Shepherd (52) of Long Lane, Halesowen, West Midlands and David Turner (62) of Sawn Close, Spalding. The company itself, which sells electrically adjustable beds and chairs, has also been charged.

All defendants were given bail until the next hearing, which will take place on Wednesday, September 13 at Peterborough Crown Court.

Stephen Millward, of Mindland Road, Swadlincote, Derbyshire and David Perrow, of Newark Road, West Vale, Liverpool, did not attend the hearing due to medical reasons. Millward’s case will be heard at the crown court hearing, while Perrow’s will be heard at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on October 25.