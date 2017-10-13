Detectives link second incident to knifepoint sexual assault as they appeal to motorists for information

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in Peterborough are appealing for motorists to come forward with information.

On Saturday, September 30, a woman in her 20s was walking along the footpath near to AMF Bowling off Bretton Way, near to Rhubarb Bridge, when she was approached by a man between 11am and 11.30am.

The man threatened her with a knife before sexually assaulting her. She managed to escape uninjured and alerted police.

A team of detectives is investigating the attack and there have been, and will continue to be, extra patrols in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop said: “This was a truly horrific ordeal for the victim.

“The offence location is the footpath which runs adjacent to the Soke Parkway, between AMF Bowling in Bretton Way and the railway line.

“Following the attack the victim managed to run away and tried to flag down passing motorists – I am appealing directly to anyone who was driving in that area between about 11am and 11.30am on Saturday, September 30, to please get in touch.

“I am particularly interested in seeing any dashcam footage from the time of the incident. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could really aid our investigation.”

A second incident, which took place off Bretton Way near to AMF Bowling on Friday, October 6, is now being linked by detectives.

At about 1.10pm a 19-year-old woman was walking along the footpath which runs alongside the bowling alley, near to Rhubarb Bridge, when a man approached her and slapped her on the bottom, grabbing her by the arms and snatching her handbag before running off towards Bretton.

The offender in both incidents is described as being of Asian appearance, in his late teenage years, between 5’ 8” and 5’ 10”, slim with short black hair and a small, scruffy moustache.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with both incidents but released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CF0561950917 for the incident on September 30 and CF0574211017 for the incident on October 6, or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

