Detective sergeant dismissed after admitting gross misconduct

A detective sergeant has been dismissed after a misconduct hearing found he had committed gross misconduct.

Matthew Swash, who was based at March Police Station, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity, authority respect and courtesy, equality and diversity, orders and instructions, confidentially and through discreditable conduct at a hearing yesterday (August 24).

In February, Swash was sentenced to two months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to an offence under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

DS Swash was dismissed without notice.