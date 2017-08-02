Description released of man wanted for robbery of young woman in Peterborough

Police are appealing for help in catching a man who robbed a young woman in broad daylight in Peterborough this morning.

At about 9am a woman in her 20s was walking along a footpath between Witham Way and Fulbridge Road when a man rode by on a bike and tried to snatch her handbag. When this first attempt failed he stopped the bike in front of the woman and snatched the bag.

He stole £30 in cash and left the bag at the scene. The woman was uninjured as a result of the incident.

The man is described as white, aged 25-35 and of slim build. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded jacket. The mountain bike the offender used was black and white.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0440810817.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.