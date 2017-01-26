Description of man wanted by police released after distraction burglary in Peterborough

Residents in Peterborough are being urged to be vigilant after a man stole a quantity of jewellery in a distraction burglary in Bretton.

A man, described as being white, aged in his 30s with light brown hair and wearing a grey sweater and jeans approached a resident in Muskham, saying he was from the council and needed to check their water pressure.

The man was waiting outside the address when the residents returned from a shopping trip on Tuesday January 24 between 1pm and 1.10pm. The man entered the home and went upstairs.

Jewellery were reported missing by the homeowner.

Police are urging residents to be vigilant. Anyone with information about this incident or who sees anyone acting suspiciously should contact us on 101.