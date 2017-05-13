Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner will not comment on allegations about his time as an under cover police officer

The Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire has told the Peterborough Telegraph that he “can’t say anything” following the screening of a Channel 4 investigation that claimed he had a relationship with a young activist while working as an undercover officer.

The programme screened last night (May 12) centred on an investigation into the activities of under cover police officers in the 1990s who infiltrated a group of animal rights activists.

The programme interviewed a woman who is taking legal action againt Met Police and her allegations against Mr Coles.

The Peterborough Telegraph contacted Mr Coles, who is also the Conservative Peterborough city councillor for the Fletton and Woodston ward and former city council cabinet member for children’s services, but he said: “I’m sorry, I can’t say anything.”

A statement released by the office of Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite said: “The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire is unable to make any comment at this time.”

The woman’s action follows a number of lawsuits launched against the police by women who have discovered that they had relationships, often lasting many years, with undercover officers.

Police have apologised and paid compensation to at least eight women.