Cyclist left in critical condition after incident in Peterborough city centre

A cyclist was left with serious injuries after an incident last night in Peterborough city centre

The man in his fifties was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in a critical condition after the incident in Long Causeway.

Police cordon off a section of Long Causeway, in Peterborough.

Police say three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers cordoned off a large area of Long Causeway this morning as part of their investigations.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at about 10.30pm yesterday to Long Causeway, Peterborough, with reports of a collision between a cyclist and a pedestrian.

“The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.”

She said the pedestrian was not injured and is not among those arrested.

A 28-year-old woman from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of theft and a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Both remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A third man, from Peterborough, was arrested this morning on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery. He is also at Thorpe Wood.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.