Crucial signs stolen from Peterborough first responder

A community first responder who is often the first medic at the scene of 999 calls has spoken of his shock after identification signs were stolen from his car this morning (Friday, May 12).

Ben Hawkins parked his black Ford Fiesta outside his house on Elm Road, Folksworth, at midnight last night.

But when he checked the car this morning, ho noticed the magnetic signs had been stolen.

Mr Hawkins said: “The signs are crucial. When we arrive at the scene, we need to be visible to people looking for a first responder. It also allows us to park in certain areas so we can be as close as possible to the emergency.

“We have to pay for all the equipment ourselves, so it is important I get them back.”

Community First Responders are people who volunteer for the East of England Ambulance Service, and respond to emergencies in their area. They are often first on the seen to 999 calls, and can provide vital first aid while ambulance crews are on the way to the scene.

Mr Hawkins covers the Folksworth, Sawtry, Yaxley, Stilton and Holme areas with colleague Tony.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said; “We condone this theft. These are volunteers who are there to help their community. Anyone with information should call police.”

Anyone with information about the theft should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.