Crime commissioner could take over responsibility for fire service

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite welcomed Brandon Lewis, Minister of State for Policing and the Fire Service, to police headquarters in Huntingdon last Friday.

The minister discussed current and future joint working between the police and fire services with Mr Ablewhite and Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland, Fire Authority Chairman Sir Peter Brown and Chief Constable Alec Wood.

The Government is taking forward legislation to enable Police and Crime Commissioners to take responsibility for their local fire and rescue services, where a local case has been made. Mr Lewis said: “Collaboration is key to enabling the emergency services to deliver value for money and better protect the public and it is great to see Cambridgeshire driving this forward.”