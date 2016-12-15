Crackdown on poor parking in village and around school

A crackdown on poor parking, particularly around the village school, is to carried out by police in Stilton.

PC Paul Sykes said: “We have been made aware of parking issues around the village, with some areas being highlighted as causing an issue.

“As a result of this we shall be targeting these areas with regular patrols initially with Warning Notices, then onto Fixed Penalty Notices.

“Hopefully with initial education and warning notices we can get vehicles to be parked correctly, not causing obstructions, or parking on double yellow lines.

“Letters will be sent out to parents from the school.”