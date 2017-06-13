Crackdown on littering and anti-social behaviour in Peterborough districts to begin

Additional measures to tackle environmental crime and anti-social behaviour in Peterborough are to be rolled out over the coming weeks.

A new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is set to be introduced and a pilot agreement with private enforcement company Kingdom Security Ltd will begin.

The proposed PSPO will cover the areas of Millfield, New England, Gladstone, parts of Park Ward (Eastfield), Lower Bridge Street and East Ward (Embankment). This will be the second PSPO introduced this year and could be in place by the end of June.

Under the PSPO, offences will include littering, spitting and failing to dispose of alcohol or disperse from an area if requested to do so by an authorised officer. A condition to fine people for leaving bins on the public highway, excluding on days of refuse collection, was originally proposed but has been removed from the order. As with the city centre PSPO, there would be no fines issued for the first six weeks while Prevention and Enforcement Service (PES) officers talk to residents about what they can expect from the order.

Meanwhile, a 12 month pilot agreement with Kingdom Security Ltd. has been signed by Peterborough City Council. The contract will allow for five Kingdom officers to initially enforce the city centre PSPO by issuing £80 fixed penalty notices (FPNs). In addition to the PSPO, Kingdom officers can also give out on the spot fines for offences such as dog fouling, fly-tipping and graffiti.

Councillor Irene Walsh, cabinet member for communities and environment capital, said: “These measures are a step forward in tackling anti-social behaviour and environmental crime in our city which can have a detrimental effect on the quality of life of the local community.

“The roll out of the second PSPO and the pilot with Kingdom is about making the city a safer, cleaner and more attractive place for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Signs will go up in the PSPO area informing residents about the new conditions when the order has been implemented.

Kingdom officers will enforce both orders following the completion of the six-week education period for the second PSPO.