Court action to be taken against travellers on Peterborough road

Court action is being taken against travellers who set up camp on a Peterborough road more than a week ago.

A group of travellers moved onto land on Goldhay Way in Orton Goldhay last week.

Caravans had also parked up on the road in August, and earth ‘bunding’ had been installed to stop more illegal encampments.

However, the latest group by-passed the measures by driving through a wooded area to reach the land. It is not thought the group are the same group from earlier this year.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “We are using all powers available to a local authority to remove the illegal encampment at Orton Goldhay.

“The group are in breach of our notice to move and we will be in court on Tuesday seeking to secure an order to evict. This order would allow us to evict the group if they fail to move within 24 hours of it being served.”