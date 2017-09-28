Counterfeit clothes seized in Peterborough will help needy people across the globe

Counterfeit clothing seized from traders in Peterborough will be used to help needy people across the world.

Piles of garments with fake logos were seized from traders in Peterborough over the summer and had a street value of about £25,000. Some items were sold on Facebook, others at car boot sales and markets.

The goods will now be passed to the Police National Aid Convoy, a not-for-profit charitable organisation run by police officers (and former officers), that delivers humanitarian aid throughout the world. It is hoped that rather than being needlessly destroyed the clothing will provide help to those that need it most.

Trading Standards has a duty to investigate complaints regarding counterfeit good sales. Offenders face severe sanctions and the police may make an arrest for Trade Mark Act offences. The courts can impose severe penalties upon conviction of unlimited fines and/or up to ten years’ imprisonment together with forfeiture of any seized items and associated equipment.

Peterborough Trading Standards Department regularly receives information regarding “closed selling groups” as individuals naively believe this action will hide their actions - Be aware that counterfeit sales will not be tolerated and will result in further enforcement action.

Any information regarding the importation, sale or supply of counterfeit goods can be passed to Peterborough Trading Standards via trading.standards@peterborough.gov.uk

For more information about the charity visit www.npac.org.uk