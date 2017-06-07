Conservative Peterborough City Council election candidate admits driving offences

A Conservative candidate in a Peterborough City Council by-election has been fined at court after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified.

Jay Beecher (30) of Seargeants Close, Newborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning, where he also admitted driving with no insurance and having no MOT on his car.

Beecher is standing as the Conservative candidate in the by-election for the East Ward seat on Peterborough City Council, with voters going to the polls tomorrow.

The court heard Beecher had been banned from driving for totting up 12 points in February. He had been charged with two counts of failing to provide information about a driver caught speeding, and convicted in his absence. The ban will last until August.

Giles Beaumont, prosecuting, said; “On May 16 police officers were on duty in Crawthorne Road, when they saw a Ford Focus. They did a check on the car, and found it had no insurance and no MOT.

“Police stopped the car, and after the driver, Mr Beecher, identified himself, it was discovered he had been disqualified from driving. Mr Beecher said he did not know he had been banned.”

Mr Beaumont said the two counts of failing to provide information related to incidents in July and August last year. He was banned for six months at a hearing on February 22.

Representing himself in court, Beecher said he had only been driving for about a year.

He said: “I was unaware I was uninsured. I would not have driven if I had known that.

“I have moved addresses a number of times, and had not updated my addresses.

“My partner said she was dealing with the insurance, and she had not told me she had not paid.

“I have learnt my lesson, that the paperwork is my responsibilty.”

Chair magistrate Judith Farrow said there were three different addresses on the court file for Beecher, and said: “This is a series of unfortunate errors.

“We will accept you may not have known about the driving ban - however it is your duty to make sure you are insured.”

Beecher was ordered to pay a fine of £120, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £30. He was also given eight points on his licence.

Speaking after the hearing, he said the convictions should not have any effect on voters tomorrow. He said: “This is a personal matter. It was a misunderstanding. It won’t affect me going forward.

“One of the reasons I used the car was to give lifts to elderly residents.”