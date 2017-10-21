Concern growing for missing teenage girl

Concern is growing for a missing teenage girl who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Chloe-Rose Nicolson, 17, has gone missing from her home in Huntingdon.

Have you seen Chloe-Rose Nicolson?

She is described as 5’6” tall, medium build with dark red shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing grey Nike Air Max trainers, blue skinny jeans, a black bomber-style jacket and carrying a pink River Island bag.

Detective Constable Clare Havis said: “We have concerns for Chloe-Rose’s welfare so I am asking the public to help us find her – if you know where she is, or think you may have seen her, please do contact us as soon as possible.

“Chloe-Rose has links to the Essex area, so I am extending my appeal cross-county to this area.”

Anyone with information on Chloe-Rose’s whereabouts is urged to contact police by calling 101.