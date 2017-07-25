Concern growing for missing Bourne woman who disappeared on Sunday night

Concern is growing for a woman who has been missing from her home in Bourne since Sunday.

Police are appealing to 31-year-old Stacy Macfarlane, from Bourne, to make contact and them know she is safe and well.

Stacy hasn’t been seen since she left her home in Bourne on Sunday night, July 23, and her family are eager to speak to her.

She is described as being 5ft 8 with shoulder length dark brown hair, and may be wearing jeans and a dark blue blouse with long sleeves.

She has links to both Bourne and the Hampshire area.

If you have seen Stacy, or have any information concerning her current whereabouts, please call 101 quoting Incident number 48 of 24 July.