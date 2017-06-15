Concern growing for man missing from Peterborough home

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a father missing from his home in Peterborough.

Grzegorz Sobolewski has not been seen at his home address in St Paul’s Road, Peterborough since Sunday morning, June 11.

Have you seen Grzegorz Sobolewski? Wb4-xaqCwdPrA-gcsJ8T

He did not take any personal belongings with him and does not speak English.

He has a tattoo of a black eagle on the right side of his neck.

Police would like to hear from him or anyone who knows his whereabouts.

Anyone with information should call the missing persons unit on 101.