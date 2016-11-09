Con-man going door to door targeting elderly and vulnerable residents in Peterborough say police

A con-man is targeting vulnerable and elderly residents in Peterborough and swindling them out of their money, police have warned.

Peterborough Crime Reduction Officer Amanda Large said that over the last few weeks across the city there have been a number of incidents where someone has called at the address of a vulnerable victim asking for money claiming he has cleaned out their gutters or cleaned the windows.

He usually asks for up to £40 for the work which has not taken place.

The male is described as white, mid 30s to late 40s, with short hair.

Amanda said: “Please ask your elderly neighbours to be vigilant and report any sightings to the police so we can deal with him.”

If you have any information regarding this crime or any other crimes please contact Cambridgeshire Police on telephone number 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.