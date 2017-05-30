Complex crime team look at Rikki Neave inquiry

Some of the country’s leading legal experts are considering what steps to take in the Rikki Neave murder investigation.

Six-year-old Rikki was murdered near his home in Welland in 1994. He had been strangled.

In April last year Cambridgeshire police arrested 35-year-old James Watson in connection with the death. He is currently in custody following a breach of licence.

The Crown Prosecution Service were considering what action to take following the arrest - but now the case has been passed to the Treasury Counsel.

A spokesman for the police said: “The man arrested in relation to the Rikki Neave murder investigation remains in prison following a breach of licence.

“The Crown Prosecution Service have referred the case to the Treasury Counsel who specialise in serious and complex cases.”

A spokesman for the Attorney General said: “Treasury Counsel prosecute the most serious criminal cases in the country and First Senior Treasury Counsel heads the team of 10 Senior and 7 Junior Treasury Counsel.

“Treasury Counsel are appointed by the Attorney General. They are divided into 2 groups: Senior Treasury Counsel and Junior Treasury Counsel. The First Senior Treasury Counsel is the head of the team and appointments are for three years.

“The title Treasury Counsel derives from the days when all Crown counsel at the Central Criminal Court were instructed by the Treasury Solicitor. That procedure was changed in 1908, and since then the Director of Public Prosecutions has instructed the permanent counsel there.”

Anyone with information about the death of Rikki should call police on 101.