Cocaine dealers due to be sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court

Two men are due to be sentenced in Peterborough tomorrow, Thursday September 8, after being convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Marcus Delamare, 45, of Burton Way, Spaldwick, denied a charge of conspiracy to supply a class A drug but was found guilty by a majority verdict of 10 to 2 at Peterborough Crown Court on August 8.

Robert Price, 48, of Coneygear Court, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to the same charge in December 2015.

Both are due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court tomorrow (September 8).