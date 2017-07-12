Child injured after road rage and violent incident in Peterborough primary school car park

A man has been arrested following a violent altercation between parents in a Peterborough primary school car park which led to a child being injured.

The incident took place as children were entering Abbotsmede Primary School in Kingsley Road, Peterborough, at 8.30am yesterday morning, Tuesday July 12.

A minor collision took place between two cars in the school’s car park.

A man and a woman got out of the two cars and a violent incident of alleged road rage ensued.

One witness gave an account of the assault and said a man had allegedly been holding a pair of scissors when a teenager, who is understood to have tried to intervene, received some minor injuries.

A police spokesman confirmed a 32-year-old woman and her teenage son suffered minor injuries in the assault.

Police have attended and a 39-year-old man, from Peterborough, has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station. He has since been released under investigation.