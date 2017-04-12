Chatteris man charged with 21 offences including burglary and fraud to appear at Peterborough court

A man from Chatteris is due in court charged with 21 offences including burglary and fraud.

Declan Finn (21) of Wenny Estate, Chatteris, has been charged with one count of dwelling burglary, three counts of driving a motor vehicle taken without owners consent, eight counts of driving while disqualified, eight counts of using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and one count of fraud by false representation.

Finn is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning.