Charity box stolen in burglary at Peterborough hairdressers

A thief stole a charity box and a number of hair products during a burglary at Kirsty’s Hair & Beauty in Welland Road, Peterborough, last night.

Police were called at 11.07pm on Sunday, April 9.

Investigations are ongoing and nobody has yet been arrested.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting CF0195680417 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.