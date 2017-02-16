CCTV released of woman wanted in connection with shop theft

CCTV has been released of a woman wanted in connection with a shop theft in Wisbech.

At 1.40pm on January 16 a selection of candles, valued at £195, were stolen from a shop in Church Terrace.

Anyone who recognises the woman in the CCTV, or who has information on the theft, should call police on 101 quoting CF0027000117.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.