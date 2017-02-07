CCTV released of two men wanted in connection with Peterborough city centre knife attack as six remain on bail

CCTV images have been released of two men police would like to speak to in connection with a knife attack in Peterborough city centre.

Six people were arrested and remain on police bail following the incident on Tuesday January 17 between 2.45pm and 3.15pm in the area of Wentworth Street and Rivergate Shopping Centre.

But officers are now keen to speak to two further men pictured in the CCTV images as they believe they have information which could assist the inquiry.

Initially, a 20-year-old man from Peterborough, a 22-year-old from Peterborough and a 21-year-old man from Wolverhampton were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

An 18-year-old man from Wolverhampton was also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of cannabis. These four men have now been released on police bail until Monday February 27

A 19-year-old man from Huntingdon and a 22-year-old man from London have also been released on bail until March 23.

All the arrests took place in Cowgate and police cordoned off areas of Bridge Street and Wentworth Street between Rivergate and Cowgate where blood could be seen on the ground following a chase.

Police have said multiple bladed weapons were used in the attack. Three of the men were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

