CCTV released of three men wanted for sexually assaulting girl, 13, on Grantham to Peterborough train

Recognise these men? Police like to speak to them after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a Grantham to Peterborough train.

At 4.10pm on Tuesday December 13, three men made sexual remarks to a 13-year-old girl onboard the train.

One then touched her thigh and, when she pointed to her school blazer, made sexual comments about her. They prevented her from moving to another carriage.

The victim and the offenders all alighted at Peterborough Station.

Investigating officer PC Wendy Freeman said: “The girl was left very shaken following this incident and I want to commend her for reporting it to police.

“We will not tolerate anyone being made to feel like this and so I urge anyone with information to come forward immediately.”

If you recognise these men, or have any information, please contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference 299 of 6/1.