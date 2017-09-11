CCTV released of man wanted in connection with serious assault in Peterborough city centre

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with an assault in Peterborough in which a man was knocked unconscious.

Two victims were assaulted by an offender outside Trugym in Northminster, at around 4am on Saturday, August 19.

Following the attack one of the victims, a man in his 30s, was knocked unconscious and was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. The second victim also suffered minor injuries.

The offender left the scene in a taxi.

Police have today, Monday September 11, issued these images of a man they would like to speak to.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CF0475730817or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org